Lido Advisors LLC Takes $675,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

