Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,117 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $200,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.