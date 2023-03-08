Lido Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NJR opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

