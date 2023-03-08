Lido Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $68.46.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

