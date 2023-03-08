Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in APA by 315.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,301 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in APA by 324.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

