Lido Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWP stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

