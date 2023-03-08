Lido Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.7% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 73,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 159.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,709,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,416 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 829,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

About Activision Blizzard

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

