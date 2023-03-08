Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

