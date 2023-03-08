Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Thomas E. Hale Sells 17,216 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Several analysts recently commented on CARS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

