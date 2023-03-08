Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Thomas E. Hale Sells 17,216 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cars.com Stock Performance
NYSE CARS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.42.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
