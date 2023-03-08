KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Articles

