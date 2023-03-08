Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,582,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,184,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

