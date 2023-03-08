Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

