Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

