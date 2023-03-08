Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Seagen were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Raymond James upgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Seagen stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,461 shares of company stock worth $16,143,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

