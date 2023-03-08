Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 47,875 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 340,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 522,439 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.0 %

GDOT opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $953.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot Company Profile

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

