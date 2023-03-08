Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,807 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

NYSE:DDS opened at $354.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

