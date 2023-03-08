EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 3,315 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at $833,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 358 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,659.94.
EverCommerce Trading Down 1.6 %
EVCM stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.