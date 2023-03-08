EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 3,315 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at $833,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 358 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,659.94.

EVCM stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 54.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

