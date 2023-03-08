Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Thomas W. Arnst Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of THC opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

