Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Assurant by 322.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 310,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 236,869 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.