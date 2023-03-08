Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 921.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 117,444 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 820,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

