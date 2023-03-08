Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Christopher Aaron Lindner Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Acushnet Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GOLF opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.77.
Acushnet Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,918,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,199,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
Read More
