Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Christopher Aaron Lindner Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,918,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,199,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.