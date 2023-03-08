Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $988,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Winnebago Industries Trading Down 4.4 %
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.
Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.