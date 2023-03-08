iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 571 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About iRhythm Technologies

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.