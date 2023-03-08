Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,670 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Trading Down 0.5 %

Vicor stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,170 shares of company stock worth $1,127,932. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

