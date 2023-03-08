EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey Sells 3,498 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $33,510.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.22.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
