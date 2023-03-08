EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey Sells 3,498 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $33,510.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.