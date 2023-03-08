Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

