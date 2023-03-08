Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of PCVX opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

