Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $795,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

