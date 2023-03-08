Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 42,735 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of F.N.B. worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,273,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 578,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,983,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,095,000 after purchasing an additional 173,268 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

