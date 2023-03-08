Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after buying an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,083,000 after buying an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,518,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

