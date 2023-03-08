Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,161 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

See Also

