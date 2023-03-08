Ethic Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $80,000.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average of $214.76. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

