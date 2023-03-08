Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $436.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.82.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

