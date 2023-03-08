Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $328.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.