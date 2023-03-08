BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,618,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of American States Water worth $515,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American States Water by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
