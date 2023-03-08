First Trust Advisors LP Has $29.45 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

