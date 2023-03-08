BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,418,479 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.61% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $471,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,393,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,893,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,297,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

