First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Paylocity worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day moving average of $217.14.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,303 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,250 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

