Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $502,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,510,000 after purchasing an additional 333,826 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

NYSE PLNT opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

