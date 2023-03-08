BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,948 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $499,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.09.

WEX Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WEX stock opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.69. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

