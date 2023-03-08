BlackRock Inc. Sells 293,006 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,245,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $529,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 220,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 574,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 624,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.