Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.90% of Landstar System worth $513,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landstar System Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

LSTR stock opened at $179.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

