BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,777 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.54% of TopBuild worth $502,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.48.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

