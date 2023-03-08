Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.83% of Arch Resources worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

ARCH stock opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.05.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

