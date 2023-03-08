Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.70% of Forum Merger IV worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 90.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 599.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 299,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Stock Down 0.2 %

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

