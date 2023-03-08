Marshall Wace LLP Sells 396,537 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 396,537 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.6 %

Aptiv stock opened at $116.58 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

