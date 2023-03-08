Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,661 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAG opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.