Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

SENEA opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

