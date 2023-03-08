Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 3,159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 632,698 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.39% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
