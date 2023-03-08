Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,218 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 420,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 352,110 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 581,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

